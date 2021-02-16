WINNIPEG -- Closing arguments were made Tuesday in what one lawyer is calling a case of ‘revenge porn’ in Brandon, Man., and one of the first legal tests of Manitoba’s Intimate Image Protection Act.

The law passed five years ago to stop people from sharing sexual images without consent. It allows victims to sue for financial damages.

Brittany Roque filed a civil lawsuit under the legislation against Terri-Lyn Peters for allegedly sharing intimate images without her permission and costing her a job with the Brandon Police Service.

Roque is seeking between $200,000 to $350,000 in compensation.

Her lawyer said Peters shared the images with Brandon police in retaliation for a relationship Roque had with Peters’ then boyfriend, Brandon police officer Ryan Friesen.

“There is a single solitary motive for Ms. Peters’ distribution of those images without Ms. Roque’s consent and that motive is revenge,” Kevin Toyne, Roque’s lawyer, told Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Sandra Zinchuk on Tuesday.

Peters' lawyer Rhea Majewski argued the photos are in the public interest and relevant to Roque’s police background check.

“The background investigation is not just about criminal conduct and goes much deeper into personal characteristics,” Majewski told court. “For instance, some images may be more problematic for blackmail.”

Court heard Peters suspected her then boyfriend Friesen of cheating. In February 2017, she logged onto his email and found around a 100 photos of at least 12 women, including Roque.

Roque had dated Friesen for three months and shared intimate images with him.

“Peters blamed Ms. Roque and the other women for ripping her family apart. She believed it would be good to prevent Ms. Roque from being a police officer and at the time she distributed those images of Ms. Roque without her consent,” Toyne said in court.

Toyne called the distribution of the photos an act of "revenge porn" and a "devastating invasion of privacy."

Court heard Roque was on the verge of getting hired as a constable with Brandon police, but was removed from the competition after police received her private photos.

“Those involved in law enforcement… didn’t need to take the position that somehow looking at a female recruit’s naked body was somehow in the public interest,” argued Toyne.

Annika Friesen, a lawyer for the City of Brandon said the police chief who received the images was discreet and kept the photographs confidential.

Friesen said “it was a new issue for him” in an “ever-evolving technological world.”

The Brandon Police Service is named as a third party in the lawsuit.

Peters alleges Brandon police didn’t warn her about the possible legal repercussion of sharing Roque’s photos.

“This is an attempt to rid herself of her own agency… to try to shift blame onto the Brandon Police Service,” said Friesen. “Ms. Peters was the one who initiated the contact.”

No date has been set for when Justice Zinchuk will give her decision.