A Brandon pet owner is facing several charges under the city’s animal control bylaw after their two dogs got loose and attacked another dog. It happened at Kin Park on Sunday around 1 p.m.

Brandon police say a woman and her bichon cross were walking in the park when they were suddenly confronted by two bigger dogs, a Great Pyrenees and a brown pitbull. A witness tells CTV News the two dogs attacked the smaller dog, knocking its 81-year-old owner to the ground. Witnesses ran over to help the woman and her dog. But the dog was badly injured during the attack, and later died.

Police tracked down the owner of the two dogs. Investigators believe the animals had escaped from the owner’s yard a few blocks away.

The Great Pyrenees, which was the aggressor in the attack, is being held in quarantine. Brandon police say its fate will be determined at a later date.