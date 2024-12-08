Dog dies in early morning house fire

A dog is dead after a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s Union Avenue West.

Firefighters got the call around 2 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

They battled the blaze from inside the bungalow and brought it under control by 3:12 a.m.

The person living inside the home was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.