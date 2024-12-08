WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Dog dies in early morning house fire

    WFPS
    Share

    A dog is dead after a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s Union Avenue West.

    Firefighters got the call around 2 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

    They battled the blaze from inside the bungalow and brought it under control by 3:12 a.m.

    The person living inside the home was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News