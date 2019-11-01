WINNIPEG -- During a week in which Winnipeg has been rocked by several high-profile acts of violence, Wahbung Abinoonjiiag, a community group dedicated to preventing domestic violence, will hold its 3rd annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, Friday November 1st.

The walk starts at 225 Dufferin Avenue and begins with a smudge at 5:30 p.m., with opening ceremonies set for 6:00. A community feast is scheduled for 7:00.

The event kicks off Manitoba’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In a news release, Wahbung Abinoonjiiag said the walk is organized to empower community and build a strong, unified voice to end the cycle of violence in Manitoba.

Executive Director Dana Riccio-Arabe said her group envisions a time and place where children and their families can live free of violence.

“We are honoured to lead this community-driven initiative and humbled to walk with families on their healing journey.

Tonight we walk together to end the silence and stop the violence in our community, our city and our province ,” said Riccio-Arabe