Downtown Farmers’ Market returns to outdoors Thursday, drivers reminded of road closures
File image of a shopper at the Downtown Farmers' Market.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 5:24PM CST
Drivers are reminded Edmonton Street will close during the day Thursdays again this summer for the Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market.
Starting this week, the street will close from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each Thursday until Sept. 27.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
A list of vendors can be found on the market’s Facebook page.