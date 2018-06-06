

CTV Winnipeg





Drivers are reminded Edmonton Street will close during the day Thursdays again this summer for the Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market.

Starting this week, the street will close from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each Thursday until Sept. 27.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

A list of vendors can be found on the market’s Facebook page.