Driver sought in hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of an SUV allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last month that injured an 18-year-old woman.
According to police, officers responded to the hit-and-run at 11:50 a.m. on June 25 at Main Street and James Avenue.
Investigators say the woman got off a bus and tried to cross the street. She was walking in front of a south-facing bus when a vehicle, also travelling south, hit her.
She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and was later upgraded to stable.
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and exchange information at the scene. They have released a photo of a Chevrolet Equinox they believe was involved and are looking to speak with the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
BREAKING Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spending 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing pressure for months, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan to reach its NATO commitment of spending two per cent of its GDP on defence on Thursday.
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision with a tractor trailer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed. The deceased are two adults and an infant.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
Does tipping culture lead to better service? Here's what experts say
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
When he was diagnosed with autism in his late 30s, he dove into his art. Now, he runs a gallery
After Jay Merriott received his autism diagnosis, he quickly pivoted and decided to immerse himself in what had always made him feel happy: his art.
'Tip of the iceberg': AI deepfakes on the rise in Alberta as police warn parents to stay vigilant
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to develop and become more accessible, law enforcement and other crime agencies, including those in Alberta, are warning about the rapid rise of deepfakes involving sexually explicit images and videos of children.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. Speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special
Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spending 2% of GDP on defence: sources
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
