    • Driver sought in hit-and-run: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police are searching for a Chevrolet Equinox involved in an apparent hit and run that injured a woman on June 25, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police are searching for a Chevrolet Equinox involved in an apparent hit and run that injured a woman on June 25, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service)
    Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of an SUV allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last month that injured an 18-year-old woman.

    According to police, officers responded to the hit-and-run at 11:50 a.m. on June 25 at Main Street and James Avenue.

    Investigators say the woman got off a bus and tried to cross the street. She was walking in front of a south-facing bus when a vehicle, also travelling south, hit her.

    She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and was later upgraded to stable.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and exchange information at the scene. They have released a photo of a Chevrolet Equinox they believe was involved and are looking to speak with the driver.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

