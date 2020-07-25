WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service is blocking traffic on Ellice Avenue while they investigate an assault that happened Saturday morning.

Police closed a stretch of Ellice Avenue from McGee Street to Maryland Street and a portion of Maryland Street from Ellice Avenue to Sargent Avenue.

Police said the roads were blocked off at 8:25 a.m. and are still closed.

A police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. More details to come.