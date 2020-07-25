Advertisement
Ellice Avenue closed after Saturday morning assault
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 10:04AM CST Last Updated Saturday, July 25, 2020 10:06AM CST
Winnipeg police
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service is blocking traffic on Ellice Avenue while they investigate an assault that happened Saturday morning.
Police closed a stretch of Ellice Avenue from McGee Street to Maryland Street and a portion of Maryland Street from Ellice Avenue to Sargent Avenue.
Police said the roads were blocked off at 8:25 a.m. and are still closed.
A police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. More details to come.