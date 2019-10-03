Embattled comedian Louis C.K. will be performing at Winnipeg’s Rumor’s Comedy Club this month.

The former HBO star will be performing six shows between Oct. 7 and 9, all of which are sold out according to Rumor’s website.

The website notes that use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices won’t be allowed at the performances. When guests arrive at the venue, their phones and smart watches will be put in Yondr cases that will be opened at the end of the show. People will still be able to access their phones in designated phone-use areas, but their devices will be re-secured in the cases when they return to the performance area. Anyone found using a cellphone during the performance will be escorted out.

Two years ago C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct involving his female colleagues, which included claims he exposed himself and masturbated in front of them without consent. Following these allegations, the comic lost a production deal at FX, his comedy “I Love You, Daddy” was pulled from distribution, and Netflix dropped his planned stand-up special.

- With files from Cassandra Szklarski of The Canadian Press