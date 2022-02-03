Extreme cold weather forcing school and bus cancellations

A school bus is seen in this file photo. (File Image) A school bus is seen in this file photo. (File Image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • B.C. Liberals to begin voting for a new leader

    Online and telephone voting is scheduled to start today for the next leader of the B.C. Liberal party. There are seven candidates running for the leadership, including legislature members Michael Lee, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield; business leaders Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos; and Kevin Falcon, a former B.C. cabinet minister.

    Former B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson takes off his face mask as he prepares to speak during a campaign stop, in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck