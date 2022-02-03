Extreme cold weather forcing school and bus cancellations
Extreme cold weather has forced some Manitoba schools to close and others cancel their transportation.
Here is a list of current cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 3:
- Prairie Rose School Division - buses cancelled;
- Brandon School Division – rural buses cancelled;
- Division Scolaire Franco- Manitobaine – buses cancelled for Ecole régionale Notre-Dame, Gilbert-Rosset, Jours de Plaine, La Source, École Aurèle-Lemoine, École Saint-Lazare;
- Southwest Horizon School Division – schools closed;
- Evergreen School Division – schools closed;
- Rolling River School Division - schools closed.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 10 A.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More charges laid in relation to trucker protest as Ottawa braces for influx of demonstrators this weekend
Ottawa is bracing for the upcoming weekend and possible influx of more demonstrators, as the trucker convoy protest continues in the nation's capital.
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
Police in England say young B.C. woman murdered in Essex, man in custody
Police in Essex, England, say a 19-year-old British Columbia woman has been murdered and a man is under arrest.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Partial reopening of Alberta border crossing hits snags
One lane each way has been cleared on the highway at the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta but a new problem began late Wednesday night.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Ottawa police charge fourth person, issue 30 tickets in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they issued a host of traffic tickets and charged one person criminally on Wednesday in the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests downtown.
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Ottawa mayor calls Conservative MPs' support of protest 'an absolute disgrace'
Ottawa's mayor is calling on several Conservatives MPs and a senator from Saskatchewan to apologize for praising the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has brought the capital's downtown to a standstill for close to a week.
Regina
-
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
-
Regina Chamber CEO John Hopkins dies after 'courageous' prostate cancer battle
John Hopkins, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO, has passed away after a battle with stage four prostate cancer.
-
Bitter cold, dangerous wind chills continue across Sask.
Extreme cold warnings remain in place Regina and other parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Thursday, along with central parts of the province as well.
Saskatoon
-
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
-
'In a state of shock': Former Lighthouse employee worried about downtown shelter's future
One of the five senior leadership team members that were let go from the Lighthouse Supported Living on Tuesday says she worries about the future of the shelter and its clients.
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise; 611 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalizations rose to another record high.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police close part of Lorne Street due to fire
Sudbury firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building on Hemlock resulting in the closure of Lorne Street, officials say.
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
Two seniors from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
'Historic' gas prices hitting northern Ont. hardest
Drivers in northern Ontario no doubt clenched their wallets when they saw gas prices hit an all-time high in many communities Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation criticizes government's approach to border blockade
On Feb. 2, the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief and Council released a statement regarding the current U.S-Canadian border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
It'll be another cold day across central and northern Alberta.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
Toronto
-
Toronto police must do 'everything they can' to avoid Saturday convoy devolving into situation similar to Ottawa, says mayor
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police “doing everything they can” to protect residents and minimize the impact of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in the city this weekend.
-
'This is flagrant bullying': Miss. mayor says of harassment allegations against city councillor
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is apologizing for not “pushing” the city’s integrity commissioner to investigate reports of harassment of a former city councillor by a fellow councillor.
-
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
-
Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staff
Stephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.
Montreal
-
Quebec City police prepare for 'Freedom Convoy,' say they're in contact with organizers
Quebec City police say they are communicating with a so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ heading to the capital this weekend and intend to keep peace and order in the city.
-
Quebec to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 test kits to high school, adult students
Quebec is gearing up to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 rapid test kits to students in high schools, adult centres and vocational training programs.
-
Quebec reports 42 new deaths related to COVID-19, hospitalizations drop by 93
Quebec is reporting another decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday but the province is still adding dozens of deaths every day as the pandemic’s fifth wave subsides.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police charge fourth person, issue 30 tickets in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they issued a host of traffic tickets and charged one person criminally on Wednesday in the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests downtown.
-
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
-
Ontario's top doctor set to hold briefing Thursday after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.
Atlantic
-
15 schools dismissing students due to power outages in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour areas
Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities are dismissing students this morning due to an ongoing power outage.
-
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
When will my street be plowed in Waterloo Region and Guelph?
Snow plow drivers are out Thursday to clear roads after a snowstorm blanketed much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and the Guelph area. Here’s how each city prioritizes snow clearing.
-
Recognize this bunny? GRT trying to find owner of stuffed animal left at bus stop
Grand River Transit is trying to reunite a lost bunny with its owner.
Vancouver
-
Woman punched in the face near Vancouver SkyTrain station, suspect facing charges
One woman is facing assault charges and another is recovering after yet another stranger attack in Vancouver.
-
Novice driver clocked going nearly triple the speed limit on North Vancouver highway: RCMP
A novice driver caught going nearly three times the speed limit on a North Vancouver highway won't be behind the wheel for a while, local Mounties say.
-
After 3 years lost, B.C. cat named Ralph being reunited with overjoyed owner
Former Kamloops, B.C., resident Crystal Maclean is anxiously awaiting a reunion she doubted would ever come.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Liberals to begin voting for a new leader
Online and telephone voting is scheduled to start today for the next leader of the B.C. Liberal party. There are seven candidates running for the leadership, including legislature members Michael Lee, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield; business leaders Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos; and Kevin Falcon, a former B.C. cabinet minister.
-
6 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health
Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease.
-
Victoria police seize 2.5 kg of drugs, arrest 1 in raid
Victoria police say they seized an estimated $270,000 worth of illicit substances and arrested one man after executing a search warrant in the Harris Green area last week.