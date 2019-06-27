Fans flock to pre-game tailgate for Bomber home opener
Fans packed a pre-game tailgate party (Jeremie Charron/CTV News)
Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:29PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:02PM CST
Hundreds of Winnipeg Blue Bombers Fans filled a pre-game tailgate at IG Field ahead of Thursday’s home opener.
Hours before kick-off, fans enjoyed live music and interactive games to celebrate the return of football season.
The Bombers (1-0) take on the Edmonton Eskimos (2-0) and look to stay undefeated this season. They’re well rested coming off a bye last week.