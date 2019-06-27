

Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg





Hundreds of Winnipeg Blue Bombers Fans filled a pre-game tailgate at IG Field ahead of Thursday’s home opener.

Hours before kick-off, fans enjoyed live music and interactive games to celebrate the return of football season.

The Bombers (1-0) take on the Edmonton Eskimos (2-0) and look to stay undefeated this season. They’re well rested coming off a bye last week.