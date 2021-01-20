WINNIPEG -- Federal lawyers say the seriousness of the allegations Peter Nygard faces in the United States outweigh any risk the Canadian fashion mogul faces behind bars.

Nygard, who is 79, was arrested last month in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act and faces nine charges in the southern District of New York, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

He is seeking bail while it is decided whether he will be sent to the U.S. to face trial.

Scott Farlinger, a lawyer for the Attorney General of Canada, says Nygard engaged in a decades-long pattern of using force and coercion to get sex for himself and others.

He says Nygard has a history of not showing up to court and U.S. authorities have made allegations he has previously interfered with the administration of justice by bribing witnesses.

Nygard's lawyer, Jay Prober, says a proposed bail plan will ensure Nygard has a place to stay and will follows release conditions.

(The Canadian Press)