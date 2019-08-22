Feminine hygiene, midwives and post-natal care on Manitoba NDP campaign trail
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew makes an announcement in Winnipeg, Man., on Aug. 21, 2019. (Source: The Canadian Press/Kelly Malone)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:59AM CST
WINNIPEG - Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he wants to undo the harm that the current government's cuts to health care have done to women.
Kinew says he would hire more midwives, restore breastfeeding programs and provide free feminine hygiene products in schools if his party were to win the Sept. 10 election.
He says the demand for midwives exceeds the services funded by Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government -- especially in rural and northern areas.
Kinew says he would hire six more midwives in the first year of his term and restore lactation consultant programs the Tories cut at Winnipeg hospitals.
He says an NDP government would also require all schools to install dispensing machines in washrooms to provide free feminine hygiene products.
The government would cover the cost of purchasing and operating the machines.