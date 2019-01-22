

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said one man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a hotel in Thompson, Man. last Thursday.

The Mounties were called to the fire at the business on Public Road at around 10 p.m. and said it had to be evacuated.

It took firefighters with the Thompson Fire Department around 90 minutes to put out the blaze, which caused extensive damage, even though it was contained to one section of the building, RCMP said.

On Saturday officers arrested Thompson resident Kawalpreet Singh, 21. He has been charged with arson – disregard for human life and arson – damage to property.