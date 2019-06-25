

CTV Winnipeg





A number of vehicles are destroyed following a fire at a vehicle compound on Wall Street early Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police said officers and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene of Wall Street and Richard Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

CTV News observed a number of vehicles, including Handi-Transit vans, blackened from fire damage. The fleet manager told CTV News that these are the company’s spare vehicles, so service may be impacted today if other vehicles break down.

No one was hurt and a damage estimate isn’t available at this time.

Winnipeg police said a crew is on the scene while the area is cleaned up.