A highway just outside of Winnipeg was forced to close Tuesday morning as crews worked to fight a fire.

Provincial Road 207 was closed in both directions between Hazelridge and Oakwood Roads around 9:30 a.m. According to a tweet from RCMP, firefighters from Springfield were busy extinguishing a garage fire Tuesday morning.

There are no reports of injuries.

RCMP said the highway closure was due to poor visibility from smoke and blowing snow.

The highway has since reopened.
 