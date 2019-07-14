

A firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled a fire at two and a half story vacant house in the 400 block of Maryland Street Sunday.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 1:10 p.m. and battled heavy smoke and flames.

Crews began with an offensive attack but were forced out of the house due to deteriorating conditions. They managed to get the fire under control just before 2:30 p.m.

One firefighter was treated on scene by paramedics for heat exhaustion but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.