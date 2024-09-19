First residents of Habitat Manitoba’s largest development receive keys to new homes

Fifteen families in Transcona received keys to their brand-new homes Wednesday, becoming the first residents to move into a new Habitat for Humanity Manitoba development.

Their new digs are in the Pandora Avenue West development, billed as the largest and most ambitious project Habitat for Humanity Manitoba has ever embarked on.

“It’s exciting to be celebrating the first homes. It will be even more exciting when all 55 have moved in in the next couple of years,” said Jamie Hall, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

They will have more neighbours in due time.

Another 40 families will move in by 2026 when the project is completed.

Fifty-five homes in total will be built at the development, housing about 275 people, including 175 children.

Prospective homeowners who wouldn’t qualify for a conventional mortgage purchased the affordable homes through Habitat for Humanity Manitoba with no down payment required.

The organization also provided a mortgage that removed the barriers to homeownership.

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba staff, volunteers, and residents of its new development gather for a key ceremony on Pandora Avenue West on Sept. 18, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Development will have 'significant impact' on housing affordability: minister

As part of the partnership, families contributed about 500 volunteer hours to help build their homes or other Habitat homes, or helped at Habitat’s retail store.

Rosemary, one of the owners of the new builds, said she and her children are excited to move in after many months of work.

“I’m extremely grateful. It has been a lot of work and it has been lots of commitment and dedication, and I’m excited,” she said.

Rosemary, a homeowner at Habitat for Humanity Manitoba's new Pandora Avenue West development, is pictured during a Sept. 18, 2024 interview. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Bernadette Smith, Manitoba’s minister for housing, addictions, and homelessness said the Pandora Avenue West development will have a significant impact on housing affordability in Transcona.

She congratulated the new homeowners at a ceremony Wednesday, as they were presented with keys to their new homes.

“I grew up in social housing. I raised my own kids for a little bit of time in social housing, so I know the struggle that it took to get to where you are.”