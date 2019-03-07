

CTV Winnipeg





The U.S. National Weather Service said the threat of a major flood this spring is rising for the Red River Valley in North Dakota and Minnesota.

The weather service said the chance of the Red River reaching 35 feet in the Fargo-Moorhead region now sits at 50 per cent. That height is considered major flood stage and is an increase of four feet since the last flood outlook was released in February.

The cities on the border between the two states were hit hard by a record flood event in 2009, when the Red River crested at 41 feet, and since then buyouts have occurred and levees built.

The weather service said how fast the snow melts will play a major role in determining water levels this spring.

In late February, the Province of Manitoba said the Red River Valley north of the border is at major risk of flooding this year.

-With files from the Associated Press