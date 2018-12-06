Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is focusing on economic growth in his 2018 State of the Province Address.

The province says it’s unveiling a new economic strategy following consultations with business, industry and economic development organizations.

The plan includes a new governance model with the creation of a committee within cabinet to ensure economic development is “aligned” across departments and agencies.

An economic development office will also be established to “advance the interests” of business and industry.

Four regional “partners” will be involved to help with the delivery of programs and frontline services, the province said. They include Winnipeg’s capital region and Economic Development Winnipeg, the latter which had a key role in planning the Winnipeg Jets playoff street parties.

The province is also set to come up with a new way to use tax increment financing -- that's when projected future property taxes are used to subsidize development.

“Leveraging private-sector investment and ensuring a return on investment for Manitobans underpin the framework,” said a news release.