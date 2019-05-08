

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are investigating after a man was threatened and shot in his Portage la Prairie home by four suspects.

Mounties received a report at 11:30 p.m. Monday from the 20-year-old victim saying he believed he was shot with a pellet gun in his home on 10th Street NE in Portage.

Officers went to the hospital, and were told the victim was shot with a real gun.

Mounties believe three men, two with guns, and a woman, all dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves entered the home and threatened the victim.

One of the suspsects shot the victim and they all ran away.

RCMP believe the victim was targetted.

He remains in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage La Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.