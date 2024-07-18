Free outdoor pool access August long weekend

Winnipeg’s mayor and a city councillor are picking up the tab for residents looking to dive into Winnipeg 150 celebrations.

This August long weekend, all City of Winnipeg public outdoor pools will have free access.

Mayor Scott Gillingham and Coun. Evan Duncan will be using the Mayor's Office’s funds and Duncan’s Land Dedication Reserve Fund to pay for it.

"By providing free access to our outdoor pools over the August long weekend, we are encouraging everyone to take part in the Winnipeg 150 festivities and enjoy the summer,” said Gillingham in a media release.

Pools include:

Fort Garry Lions (969 Dowker Ave.)

Freight House (200 Isabel St.)

Kildonan Park (2015 Main St.)

Provencher (590 rue Langevin)

St. Vital (5 rue des Meurons)

Transcona Aquatic Park (1101 Wabasha St.)

Westdale (550 Dale Blvd.)

Windsor Park (333 Speers Rd.)

The city noted Freight House, Provencher and Windsor Park unheated pools are always free to the public.

“Free admission for all will help ensure that more residents can enjoy a fun-filled weekend with family and friends,” said Duncan in a release.

The free access runs from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Monday, Aug. 5.