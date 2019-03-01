

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





A gas leak forced about one city block worth of residents out of their homes Friday night in East Transcona.

Manitoba Hydro said a contractor appeared to have clipped a gas line while working on a water main in the 400-block of McMeans Avenue E. near Wayoata Street.

It happened just before 7 p.m.

Hydro said crews were dispatched and got the leak venting safely into the atmosphere.

The evacuation was partially lifted Friday night but some people who live closer to the damage were still ordered to stay away.

McMeans Avenue was closed between Wayoata Street and Angus Road.

There was no word late Friday night on when residents who were still under an evacuation order would be able to return to their homes or when the road would reopen.

Just before 10 p.m. crews also responded to a second report of a gas leak in the 300-block of Ravelston Avenue.

Hydro said no evacuations were necessary.

Crews remained on the scene late Friday night.