WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveiled its 2019 Grey Cup championship ring on Thursday.

The team won the 107th Grey Cup back in November, after beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12. It had been nearly 30 years since the team had taken home the title.

The ring itself, made by the Canadian jeweller Baron Championship Rings, is a diamond-studded two-toned ring. On the top is a ‘W’ made of diamonds and blue enamel. The outer edge of the ring’s face features 11 sapphire stones that represent the team’s total championship wins, as well as the title, ‘Grey Cup Champions.’

The rings are engraved with personalized messages, unique to each player, as well as the final score of the game etched above the phrase ‘ For the W.’

One of the ring’s shoulders includes the name and number of the player in diamonds over an IG Field background, with the opposite side featuring the Winnipeg skyline behind the Grey Cup and The Golden Boy, framed by the team name and year.

Photos supplied by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.