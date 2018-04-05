

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg has teamed up with a University of Winnipeg student to track where mosquitoes head once they are fully grown and what could be attracting the pests.

Martine Balcaen, a second-year Master of Science in Bioscience, Technology and Public Policy student, conducted the research as part of her thesis.

Balcaen tracked the mosquitoes by setting up breeding cages south of St. Norbert and counting the insects. Then she sprayed a fluorescent dust over the cage as a marker and released the mosquitoes. She later captured and re-counted the mosquitoes using traps within a four-kilometre radius of the breeding cage.

“[Balcaen’s] data has also shown that generally adult mosquitoes will stay within about five kilometres from where they emerged as adults,” said Ken Nawolsky, Winnipeg’s superintendent of insect control.

“This reinforces that strategy that if there is a local outbreak in adult mosquitoes, the source may not be too far away.”

Balcaen collected data for two seasons and discovered that mosquitoes tend to travel to places with green infrastructure, such as wetlands, rivers, forests and farms with livestock.

“At this point it’s not clear whether there’s just generally a problem with mosquitoes in those areas - are larva being produced and growing up near rivers - or is there something about those areas that mosquitoes are flocking towards and that’s why we should focus on those,” said Balcaen.

Previously, the City of Winnipeg had been using trap counts to determine a fogging schedule in order to track mosquito populations. But according to Balcaen, this doesn’t provide a full understanding of mosquito populations in a specific area.