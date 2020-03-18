WINNIPEG -- As healthcare workers and first responders are run off their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local restaurant wants to make sure they're well-fed.

This week the husband-and-wife owners of the Pad Thai Restaurant delivered lunch to workers at HSC Children's Hospital and the Grace Hospital emergency room.

Claire Venevongsa said her son has been in and out of hospital with severe allergies and this was their way of returning the favour.

“We just know they will have a hard time getting food and it was my day off and I said,” There’s something we can give back, because they’re always there for us, whether it’s 5 a.m. or 11 p.m. Whenever we go to emergency, they’re always there.”

It wasn't just hospitals where they dropped off food either.

They also made a delivery to Fire Station 11, because it’s their son’s favourite station.