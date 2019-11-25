WINNIPEG -- It will be a party 29 years in the making.

A Grey Cup celebration will take place in Winnipeg Tuesday to mark the Blue Bombers 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It was a matchup dubbed the ‘Drought Bowl’ because both teams had gone decades without a championship win.

“There will be a parade, and it will be on Tuesday afternoon,” Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg’s Rahim Ladhani on Monday morning.

Details on a time and a route for the parade are expected to be released later on Monday. This story will be updated with that information as soon as it becomes available.

The team is scheduled to arrive at Winnipeg’s airport at around 3 p.m. Monday.

Speaking over the phone from Calgary, Miller, who first joined the team as player in 1995, called the win great for the team and the city.

“It felt really good all game,” said Miller of the team’s dominant performance.

He said even though the Bombers led the scoreboard throughout the game, he wasn’t counting on the win until the end.

“Not until the clock ticked zero on the fourth quarter, because it’s the CFL so you never know what can happen,” he said. “Never take anything for granted.”

He described the winning team as a “great locker room.”

“They play for each other,” he said. “And when you play for each other, special things can happen, and that’s what you saw last night.”