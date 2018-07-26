

CTV Winnipeg





Those who enjoy a summer barbecue should take note: grilling protein-rich foods can be harmful to your health.

According to registered dietitian Coralee Hill, studies have shown that cooking meat or high-protein foods produces two cancer-causing compounds. She said one compound is formed when the food is cooked at a high temperature and gets charred. The other compound is produced when there’s flare-ups and drippings create smoke on hot coals.

Hill noted that most of the research has been done on animals, so the actual risk of cancer for people isn’t known.

“So there aren’t recommendations on a safe amount,” she said.

“We also don’t know if people react the same as well to these particular compounds so until more research is known, we can just reduce or minimize the risk while still enjoying our barbecue.”

Hill says people can lessen exposure to these compounds by: choosing lean cuts, marinating meats, cooking meats low and slow, covering meat with foil, and cooking vegetables and fruit on the grill with the meat.