Manitoba RCMP said a vehicle with a reputation for moving slowly was caught speeding on Highway 10.

In a photo posted to Twitter, a hearse can be seen pulled to the side of the road, beyond equipment displaying a clocked speed of 141 km/h.

The tweet said the speed limit in the area was 100 km/h.

Not something we pull over very often…a vehicle known for usually driving slow, this hearse was clocked speeding in a 100 zone on #MBHwy10 by Minnedosa RCMP. The driver was working but was not transporting a body. #rcmpmb #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/koFnQclma7 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 14, 2019

In Manitoba, the pre-set fine for speeding 41 km/h over the limit is $586.

RCMP said the driver was working at the time, but there wasn’t a body being transported in the hearse.