Island Lake RCMP are investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead in northern Manitoba on Monday, according the RCMP.

Island Lake RCMP received a call at 10 a.m. about a dead man on the side of the road in Red Sucker Lake, MB, according to a news release.

RCMP said officers found a man with signs of trauma and the death is being treated as a homicide.

Island Lake RCMP and the major crimes unit are investigating.