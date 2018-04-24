Featured
Homicide investigation launched after man found dead on northern Manitoba road
RCMP said officers found a man with signs of trauma and the death is being treated as a homicide.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:20AM CST
Island Lake RCMP are investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead in northern Manitoba on Monday, according the RCMP.
Island Lake RCMP received a call at 10 a.m. about a dead man on the side of the road in Red Sucker Lake, MB, according to a news release.
Island Lake RCMP and the major crimes unit are investigating.