House fire sends 2 people to hospital, 4 dogs dead

A house fire on Saturday sent two people to hospital in unstable condition and claimed the lives of four dogs, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The city said fire crews responded to single-storey house fire in the 1100 block of Selkirk Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on location the city said smoke could be seen coming from the house. An offensive attack was launched, with the fire being declared under control out about a half hour later at 6:06 p.m.

Two residents managed to get out before firefighters arrived. They were assessed on the scene by first responders, and then taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A search of the home by WFPS members located four dead dogs. Two cats were also found and were given oxygen by firefighters using specialized animal masks and then transported for emergency veterinary care by Winnipeg Animal Services.

The city said it appears a short in an extension cord caused the fire.

To prevent similar fires the city said there are a few precautions residents can take: