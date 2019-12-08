WINNIPEG -- WINNIPEG -- The 16th annual Toy Mountain, a toy drive put on by the Salvation Army, kicked off in Winnipeg at CF Polo Park this weekend.

The goal of the event is to collect unwrapped toys which will then be dispersed to families in need at Christmas.

“It’s a dignified way to address Christmas morning for many children that would do without otherwise,” said Capt. Jamie Rands of the Salvation Army Prairie Division.

A quick estimate from Rands puts this year’s pace at the same as last year’s, when the Salvation Army received over 32,000 toys.

“It’s such a blessing to see this mountain grow and know so many children will be impacted in a positive way,” said Rands.

Collection at CF Polo Park is over but people can still donate unwrapped toys at various Scotia Bank locations, as well as at select police and fire stations. A full list of drop off locations can be found here.

The Salvation Army will also be collecting monetary gifts with their many kettles around the city.

-With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso