Human remains found in Manitoba house fire

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after human remains were found in a house fire in the RM of Gimli.

The investigation began on Saturday around 4:50 a.m., when Mounties received a report of a garage fire on Viking Bay. Officers went to the scene, along with emergency medical services and the local fire department.

Police note the fire quickly spread to the main part of the house.

Once first responders were able to go inside the home, they discovered the remains.

The identity of the remains has not been confirmed and an autopsy is underway.

Police continue to investigate with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.