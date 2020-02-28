WINNIPEG -- A variety of Nazi memorabilia up for auction in Stonewall, Man., has a human rights organization calling for the items removal, saying items associated with the Holocaust should not be sold for profit.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre (FSWC) said in a news release it has reached out to the McSherry Auction Service Ltd., which currently has a number of items from the Nazi regime up for auction.

The items include buckles, literature, coins, and knives engraved with a swastika, as well as a book the FSWC said promotes "racial purity."

"Nazi memorabilia belong in museums and educational institutions that teach people about the Second World War and the Holocaust, not sold for profit at an auction," said FSWC president and CEO Avi Benlolo in a news release.

"These items are associated with the Nazi regime that murdered 6 million Jewish people and millions more, and the swastika remains a symbol of hate that is often used today by neo-Nazis to spread hate propaganda."

FSCW said it has been speaking with the auction house owner and is discussing the removal of the items. FSCW is calling for the items' immediate removal before they "fall into the wrong hands."