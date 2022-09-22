'I've worked as hard as I can': Bowman reflects on legacy as mayor after final council meeting

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?

The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island