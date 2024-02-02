WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

IIU probing RCMP response to Norway House firearms complaint that left man injured

RCMP
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an incident that saw RCMP crisis negotiators deployed to Norway House after suspects barricaded themselves inside a home.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), investigators were notified by Norway House RCMP of an incident on Tuesday that resulted in a man being injured.

In addition to the injury, investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the deployment of a less-lethal firearm.

RCMP say they were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone in the Norway House town site.

Officers arrived on scene and found a suspect. However, he and two others barricaded themselves inside a home and refused to come out.

Mounties contained the area and additional RCMP resources were deployed, including the emergency response team, a crisis negotiator team and a drone.

At around 11 p.m. officers arrested two men and a woman.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Norway House, were charged with multiple Criminal Code offences, including pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

They were remanded into custody.

The woman was released without charges.

The IIU says when Mounties attempted to take the men into custody, a round discharged from an extended range impact weapon resulted in bruising to his torso.

The IIU is mandated to investigate any injury resulting from the use of a firearm by a police officer.

Witnesses or anyone who may have video footage that may help with the investigation are asked to contact the IIU.

