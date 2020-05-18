WINNIPEG -- Starting Tuesday, Winnipeggers can once again wander IKEA, but will still have to wait for a serving of meatballs.

After temporarily closing all store locations on March 18 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, IKEA Canada confirmed to CTV News that it will be reopening its Winnipeg location.

“As we begin to reopen store locations in certain markets, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our co-workers, customers and communities,” said Michael Ward, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA Canada, in an email to CTV News. “We will continue to act in a responsible way and before making any decisions to open our doors, we have taken steps to ensure our health and safety measures are secured.”

The company said it is taking new health and safety measures, including:

Strict physical distancing guidelines, a minimum of 2-metres apart, including floor decals for line-ups;

Limiting the number of visitors overall and maintaining a strict capacity in select areas;

Frequent sanitization and cleaning of units and surfaces, including carts after every use;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers;

Separation screens around cash registers and customer service points;

Hand sanitizer throughout and clear information on preventive hygiene methods to minimize the potential risk of infection;

Health and safety requirements for workers and third-party vendors, including a temperature check when they enter the building.

The store is asking customers to be mindful of the new guidelines and to consider shopping at less busy times.

The Swedish furniture giant recommends shopping online, checking stock availability, and planning specific purchases.

The IKEA Restaurant and children’s play area, Småland, will remain closed. The IKEA Bistro will be opening for takeout only.