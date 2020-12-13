Advertisement
IN PICTURES: Winter Wonderland light show draws big turn out
Published Sunday, December 13, 2020 10:36AM CST
A long line of people in cars waited to see the Winter Wonderland light display. (Source: CTV News/Dan Timmerman)
WINNIPEG -- The Winter Wonderland Christmas light display at the Red River Ex opened for the first time this season on Saturday night.
The display was set up months ago, but code red restrictions forced it to stay closed.
The opening drew a long line of people in cars. With possible record-breaking attendance, the Red River Ex CEO said the display stays on until the very last car sees the lights.
Below is a gallery of pictures:
