WINNIPEG -- With the reopening of the Canada-U.S. border to American travellers, airlines based in America are now able to land at other airports in Canada, including the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airports Authority said direct flights from the United States can now land at the airport, but it will be another month before the first international flights land in the city.

“At this time, we are planning to see Delta return mid-September to relaunch direct U.S. commercial passenger service out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CTV Winnipeg.

The spokesperson said the WAA is collaborating closely with other airlines to resume service to Winnipeg and will share additional updates when they become available.

“We are eager to see U.S. commercial passenger flights return to Winnipeg and are working closely with airline partners to bring this service back as soon as possible to help meet future travel demand and serve our community,” the spokesperson said.

-With files from CTV’s Melissa Hansen