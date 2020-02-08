WINNIPEG -- The Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel is back for the 19th year and despite it being in a different location, it continues to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

For the last 18 years, the event was held on the river, but due to poor ice conditions, it has been moved to the Memorial Park across the way from the Manitoba Legislature.

This year the bonspiel is honouring a famous Canadian, John Candy, who died from a heart attack 25 years ago.

"People grew up with his comedy and his humour, but remember too, he passed away at an early age and he was a father and a husband first," said Michael Thompson, director of the bonspiel.

Thompson added they wanted to honour Candy’s memory and will do so by donating all funds raised on behalf of the Candy family.

"Heart and stroke disease is generational, so the research that the Heart and Stroke Foundation is doing is saving lives, not just now but for futures generations."

The bonspiel has a goal of raising $25,000. Over the last 18 years, the event has raised more than $117,000.

Thompson said it's a big event as there are eight sheets of ice to play on and there are a total of 60 teams competing in two divisions.

On top of being able to curl, people will also be able to watch John candy movies throughout the event.

The bonspiel goes until Feb. 9 and features teams from all over the world including, Alberta, Saskatchewan, California and New Zealand. There is even a Special Olympics Curling Team participating this year.