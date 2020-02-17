WINNIPEG -- Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Winnipeg on Monday to celebrate Louis Riel Day.

Singh will be attending Festival du Voyageur with Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Over the weekend, Winnipeggers headed outside to enjoy Western Canada's largest winter festival, taking part in an array of activities and shows.

This year, Festival du Voyageur features more Indigenous programming than ever before.

On Sunday, participants took part in the Pow Wow 101 event.

"Pow Wow 101 came about with an idea for Manito Ahbee to do dance demonstrations, singing demonstrations, and do short teachings to inform people about why we do what we do as Indigenous people, with our culture, singing, song and dancing,” said Michael Esqush from Pow Wow 101.

Festival du Voyageur is on from now until Feb. 23.

Pow Wow 101 will be happening every day during the festival.