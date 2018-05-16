

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Vegas Golden Knights protected their newly gained home-ice advantage on Wednesday night beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-2.

The Golden Knights speedy centre, Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring by blazing past Jacob Trouba and slipping it past Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets responded in the second period as Mark Scheifele scored his 13th goal of the playoffs to tie it at one goal apiece.

The lead however, did not last for long as just 12 seconds later Hellebuyck turned the puck over to Erik Haula who set up James Neal to restore the Vegas lead.

Neal’s big night didn’t end there as he set up Alex Tuch a few minutes later to give Vegas a 3-1 lead going into the third period.

Mark Scheifele did his best to keep the Jets within striking distance as he scored early into the final frame, but Marc-Andre Fleury stood on his head throughout the remained of the game.

Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury played one of his best games of the playoffs making key saves down the stretch as the Jets poured it on in an attempt to tie the game.

So far, the team that has opened the scoring in each of the first three games of this series had held on to win the game.

The Jets will look for some redemption on Friday when the teams faceoff in the Game 4.

Puck drop is set for Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.