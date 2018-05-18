The Vegas Golden Knights continue to defy expectations for an expansion franchise as they’re now only one game away from the Stanley Cup Finals after beating the Winnipeg Jets at home 3-2.

Vegas opened the scoring as William Karlsson scored on the powerplay in the first period to give them an early lead.

The Jets answered back with a power play goal of their own in the second period as the snake-bitten Patrik Laine scored off a one-timer to tie it up.

However, much like Game 3, the Golden Knights quickly responded as Tomas Nosek scored his first of the goal giving Vegas a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

The Jets were resilient as defenceman Tyler Myers went five-hole on Marc-Andre Fleury to tie the game up again at two a piece.

The lead lasted only a couple of minutes as Reilly Smith broke down the left side and sniped one home past Connor Hellebuyck to score the eventual game winning goal for Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury stood strong in his net down the stretch and the Jets were unable to answer back.

Winnipeg is on the ropes now, and will need to win here from here on out, as Vegas only needs one win to advance to their first ever Stanley Cup finals.

The series comes back to Winnipeg on Sunday, at 2 p.m. from Bell MTS Place.