

CTV Winnipeg





A medical emergency forced a Norwegian flight on route to Los Angeles to make a stop in Winnipeg on Sunday.

“Norwegian’s flight DY7109 from Barcelona to Los Angeles was diverted to Winnipeg, Canada, this morning as an abundance of caution due to a sick passenger onboard,” said Andreas Lindstrom, spokesperson for Norwegian in an email to CTV News.

“The crew onboard were in direct dialogue with MedLink on the ground to receive directions on how to best take care of the passenger based on symptoms. There was also a doctor onboard the flight.”

Lindstrom said the passenger is being cared for by local health officials in Winnipeg.

He says the plane continued its trip to Los Angeles after being grounded for about an hour and a half in Winnipeg.