

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The tradition that Winnipeggers came to know as the ‘Canada Day Living Flag’ has officially come to an end for the time being.

Downtown Winnipeg Biz said now was the right time to move on from the tradition and has decided to put the idea on ice.

Last year’s big Canada 150 celebration saw nearly 3.600 Winnipeggers flock to Portage and Main to be a part of the human maple leaf.

The organization said it was fitting to go out on top with last year’s celebration being the grandest since they started the event in 2011.

Since then, tens of thousands have played a part in being a part of the Canadian flag.

You can view all the various flag at different location over the year here.