WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg family is left wondering what exactly happened to a young mother and her baby who died in a fire police are calling suspicious.

On Friday evening, despite a chilly wind, family members huddle around a sacred fire burning for Denise Acoby and her 8-month-old daughter London.

The two were found dead inside a burning duplex on Tecumseh Street on Tuesday.

"She was a loving, caring mom," said Annette Genaille, grandma to Acoby's kids. "She loved her kids dearly and also family. She would go do anything for you."

First responders were called to the scene after reports of a water leak and the smell of gas.

Police said there are "suspicious factors" involved in the incident but aren't releasing many details.

The lack of information has the family wondering what happened.

"It would be nice to have that closure for my grandchildren and son instead of always being under speculation of what happened," said Genaille.

Acoby leaves behind five other children, including a 13-year-old daughter.

"She'd do anything for me and my siblings. She'd always try her hardest. She loved every one. She cared for everyone," said Naveya Campbell, one of Acoby's daughters.

Acoby's 8-year-old son Kevin Campbell tended to the sacred fire all night.

"I would ask the fire to move just in case it was my mom and then it started moving," he said.

All the family can do is reflect on their mom and baby sister's memories while they wait for answers.

"Me and her would always go out and do girl stuff like get our eyebrows done, get our nails done, we'd go to Starbucks, she'd take me shopping," Naveya Campbell recalled.

A small memorial has been set up in front of the house where Acoby and London were found.