It was a winning Wednesday for one lucky Winnipegger.

The Western Canada Lottery Corp. announced Thursday that a ticket sold in Winnipeg won over $13.3 million on the Feb. 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning numbers are 4, 13, 22, 25, 29 and 39, and the prize has yet to be claimed.

This win is the biggest one the province has seen in nearly six years, when someone won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $17 million in May 2013.

The lucky winner or winners has a full year from the draw date to collect their winnings.