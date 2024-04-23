WINNIPEG
    • Ludacris, Kardinal Offishall coming to Winnipeg

    Ludacris performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Ludacris performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Rap superstar Ludacris is heading to Winnipeg this summer, with a special Canadian guest.

    On Tuesday, True North Sports and Entertainment announced that Ludacris will be performing at the Canada Life Centre on Aug. 1. Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall will open the show.

    Ludacris’ career in the entertainment industry has spanned decades. He has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, sold more than 24 million albums and starred in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise. He has also won three Grammy Awards, including best rap song and best rap album.

    Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 26 on Ticketmaster.

