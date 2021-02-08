WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete in Steinbach.

RCMP in Steinbach were called to a home in the community around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of uttering threats. When officers arrived, an injured 21-year-old man approached to ask for help. Officers gave the man first aid until EMS arrived to take him to hospital. The man had non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

While the injured man was being assisted, RCMP said officers found a man who allegedly had blood on his hands and clothing inside the garage of the home. The man, 27, was taken into custody.

Officers allege several people were drinking in the garage and witnesses said an argument had occurred between two men. One of the two men allegedly threatened the victim and held a machete to his neck, causing an injury.

Mounties said the man’s truck, which was parked in the driveway, had blood on it and a machete was found inside the truck.

Jeffrey Jodoin has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and breach of recognizance.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.