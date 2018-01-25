Winnipeg police said they arrested a man who allegedly attacked a 17-year-old in a bus shelter on Portage Avenue.

Video captured of the arrest taken around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday showed a number of police officers standing in the middle of Portage Avenue near Albany Street with their guns drawn, ordering the driver to step out of the truck.

The male driver eventually did step out of the truck and was taken into custody.

Police confirmed Thursday this is the same man who allegedly attacked and robbed a teenage boy in a bus shelter on Tuesday.

Winnipeg police told CTV News the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle; he was involved in a string of crimes and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said Air1 aided in the pursuit. The police helicopter helped track the vehicle from a distance so officers could put out spike belts to stop the truck.

Janet Thordarson tells CTV News her truck was stolen from Gimli around 1: 45 pm Wednesday and Winnipeg Police Service called her early Thursday morning to notify it was her truck involved in the pursuit. Thordarson said police told her her truck is a writeoff.

Thordarson posted a photo on Facebook and said the post was shared hundreds of times and believes the public helped police track the truck down.

“I’m just really grateful I shared that post and how fast everyone shared it,” Thordarson said, “Everyone pieced it together. Everyone was calling the cops all night and phoning them telling the cops they saw the truck,”

“I’m just happy everyone else is safe. It was like Winnipeg’s most wanted man and a police chase in my truck,” Thordarson said.

WPS said while officers were in pursuit of the suspected vehicle it was involved in three minor collisions. No injuries were reported.

Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Joshua Zachary Snakeskin with a number of offences including aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer with a weapon and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

CTV News will have more details as they become available.