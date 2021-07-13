WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said the man arrested in connection to the Tyndall Avenue house fire on Saturday has been linked to a separate arson.

Police previously reported that around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, they were called to the Willow Park Housing Co-op on Tyndall Avenue after a man was seen attempting to set a vehicle on fire.

Officers said that area residents scared off the suspect, but noticed a nearby townhouse was engulfed in flames. The three people inside the home managed to escape without getting hurt.

Losses from this fire are estimated to exceed $100,000.

In relation to these incidents, Trevor Brandon Ternent, 24, was charged with three counts of arson -- disregard for human life, and one count of arson -- damage to property.

On Tuesday, police said that a short time after the first arsons, a fire was set at a home in the 1500 block of Pritchard Avenue. No one was hurt, but damages are estimated to be around $10,000.

Police have now charged Ternent with two more counts of arson – disregard for human life, and one count of nudity and indecent exposure.

None of the charges against Ternent have been proven in court. He is in custody.